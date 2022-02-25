RUSH COUNTY – A Greensburg woman was struck and killed Friday morning on Ind. 3 south of Milroy in rural Rush County.
The Rush County Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting a woman had been struck on SR3 near the Rush/Decatur County line shortly before 7 a.m.
The preliminary crash investigation by Master Troopers Mike Ooley and Tom Schwendenman revealed Colleen Bray, 21, of Greensburg, was traveling south on Ind. 3 when her 2007 Chevrolet pickup left the roadway.
The vehicle rolled over and came to rest along the west side of the roadway.
Bray was able to escape the vehicle and for an unknown reason wandered from the scene and began to walk north on Ind 3.
Evidence at the scene indicates she became incapacitated and was laying in the northbound lanes of Ind. 3.
Birdia Carter, 67, also of Greensburg, was traveling north on Ind. 3 when her 2010 Chevrolet Traverse struck Bray as she lay in the roadway.
Bray was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rush County coroner.
Carter was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital where she submitted to a chemical test as required by Indiana state law. There is no indication that drugs nor alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.
Due to the complexity of the crash, Indiana State Police detectives and CSI personnel were called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the Rush County Prosecutor’s office for review.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by ISP Versailles Post, Rush and Decatur County Sheriff’s Departments, Anderson Township Fire/EMS, Rush County Coroner and Davis Towing.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.