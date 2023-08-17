DECATUR COUNTY - A Columbus woman died Wednesday following a crash in western Decatur County.
According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at 1:59 p.m. the Decatur County Dispatch Center received multiple calls advising of a serious, one vehicle crash on CR 100 S. just east of CR 1050 W.
Upon the arrival of first-responders, the vehicle with two occupants was located off the south side of the road.
The driver was later identified as Bearette N. Messina, 32, of Columbus, Indiana.
Messina was subsequently flown by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital due to the severe extent of his injuries.
The female passenger in the vehicle was later identified as Danielle R. Mills, 34, also of Columbus. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is continuing, but according to the DCSO release excessive speed was a contributing factor in this incident.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Burney Volunteer Fire Department, Letts Fire/EMS Department, Decatur County EMS, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Dispatch, the Decatur County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana State Police and Statflight Air Ambulance.
