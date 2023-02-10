DECATUR COUNTY - Saturday, February 11, 2023, is the three year anniversary since Donna Mitchell was last seen.
According to Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose, Mitchell was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
When Mitchell went missing, she was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.
"Ms. Mitchell was heavily dependent on her medication, and when she left her residence in Hope, Indiana, she did not take her medication with her," Meyerrose stated in a news release regarding the anniversary of her disappearance.
Mitchell was last seen at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville (Bartholomew County) and her destination was an address in the area of Decatur County roads 60 SW and 600 S.
She was driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Indiana license plate of 902QAK. This vehicle has never been recovered.
At the time of her disappearance a Silver Alert was issued, but due to lack of information the alert has since been canceled.
In the past two and one-half years, aerial searches have taken place over the area where Mitchell was believed to have been traveling, with no results.
Also, ponds and lakes in the same area, where investigators have been allowed on the property legally, have been searched with sonar equipment; again, with no results.
Mitchell was born January 2, 1963. She is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket, and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.
Meyerrose said that in an effort to bring this case to a conclusion an additional set of investigators have been assigned to this case and will be actively pursuing old and new leads.
Anyone who has information that they have not yet provided to investigators, including information as to ponds, lakes or filled in ponds or lakes that have not been searched, is encouraged to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-663-8125.
