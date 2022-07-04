GREENSBURG — The GDC Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Women in Business Conference Thursday at Greensburg Elementary School.
The event featured numerous vendors, three keynote speakers, swag bags and meals.
National best-selling author and life and business coach Debrena Jackson Gandy traveled from Seattle, Washington to attend the conference. Gandy presented on the topic, “Living with More Joy and Ease.”
“It is possible to prosper in life, love and business with ease and grace,” Gandy said. “But it requires a paradigm shift in your thinking, acting and being. I am here to show you the way and help you make that shift.”
Hoosier Susan Sciame-Giesecke spoke about her experience as Vice President of Regional Campuses and Online Education at Indiana University. She also discussed mental health’s impact on both small and large communities.
Another Hoosier, Melinda Miller, taught, “Organization for Life.” Miller is a professional organizing consultant and intuitive life coach from the Indianapolis area. She specializes in bringing organization and efficiency to every aspect of an individual or small business and offered tips to the audience of women on how to organize their own lives and businesses.
The all-day event was designed to motivate and inspire local women while offering tips on how to cultivate success with boundaries and self-care.
The theme was, “Limit Less – Balancing You.”
This was the 16th annual Women in Business Conference presented by the GDC Chamber of Commerce.
The event opened at 8:30 a.m. and wound down 7 hours later at 3:30 p.m. More than 180 women registered for it.
