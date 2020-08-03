GREENSBURG – In one form or other, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly has disrupted business as usual for almost everyone, including the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
“One of our largest disappointments to date is the fact that our 14th Annual Women in Business Conference had to be postponed,” executive director Jeff Emsweller said. “It is hard to believe that we were just a mere three months out from having an in-person event when we had to change our focus to helping businesses and the community survive a critical time we had never experienced before.”
The Chamber has made the decision to move forward with the Women in Business Conference, but in a different format. Not knowing the exact criteria from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health, the event in 2020 will now be a virtual event and is shaping up to be a “very, very good one” that the Chamber believes will provide high value to attendees and a nice return on investment for our sponsors.
“Inspire, Influence, Innovate” is the theme for this year’s event. It will feature a keynote speaker making a return engagement with all new material written specifically for the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Conference, Lindsay Boccardo.
“Lindsay appeared at the 2019 event and attendees overwhelmingly asked for us to bring her back,” Emsweller said. “Through a special arrangement with her company, Lindsay Boccardo Training and Coaching, we are happy to announce that Lindsay will present three one-hour live virtual sessions over a three week period beginning Aug. 27, 2020. The event will run on consecutive Thursdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10. Each session will have a specific theme starting with Inspire, followed by Influence and concluding with Innovate.”
Emsweller said there will be an opportunity for attendees to also participate in a bonus session following each program in which they will receive an additional 15 minutes of question and answer time with Lindsay.
“Over the last few months and through many conversations with Chambers of Commerce from all sizes across the United States, what we have learned is that very few have attempted a virtual conference of this nature,” Emsweller said. “We are looking forward to sharing our blueprints for a successful event with many of those Chambers of Commerce we have spoken with.”
It is the intent of the Chamber to give registered attendees, sponsors and any business interested in being a vendor for the virtual event, the best show and return on investment possible.
For vendors, while this event is not a set up in-person booth space event, the opportunity to have maximum exposure for their business is outstanding, according to Emsweller.
Attendees will receive original material from one of the nation’s leading speakers and they can see it without having to be out of the office at an all-day conference, Emsweller said. If, for some reason, an attendee cannot make the exact time of the live event, they will have five days following the original presentation to access the presentation.
“While this is labeled as a Women in Business Conference every year, some of vendors are men and we have received many compliments from the men in attendance,” Emsweller said. “The guys love hearing our speakers and topics and they are happy to set their business display up and attend the conference because of the lessons they learn as well. The same can be said for this year’s event. Even though it is a Women in Business Conference, Lindsay Boccardo will be speaking on relevant issues, especially considering what all of us are going through with the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspire, Influence, Innovate – can you think any better topics to be discussing at this time?”
Attendees who register for the total Women in Business Conference Experience (all three sessions) by Aug. 17 will receive a swag box either delivered to them or picked up at a special time to be determined. The swag box is sponsored by Lohrum Electrical and will include items from event vendors should they decide to provide items for those registered. Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Girls Inc., and William’s Law Office are already committed to providing swag box gifts. More items will be listed as the event draws closer.
Also, registered attendees will be eligible for a drawing for several door prizes including webcams from Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation and a Chrome Notebook from Computer Solutions Innovations. The Chamber anticipates having other nice prizes as well.
The Inspire, Influence, Innovate 14th Annual Women in Business Conference is sponsored by Duke Energy, First Financial Bank, and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.
Ticket prices for the event are $69 for all three sessions with an additional $5 for bonus time with Lindsay Boccardo in a separate breakout room following her initial presentation. Should attendees desire to only participate in one specific session, the price is $29.95 each session. By signing up for the Women in Business Experience (all three sessions), attendees will save $20 and will receive the swag box.
Tickets are available online at the Chamber’s website, www.greensburgchamber.com or by emailing at execdirector@greensbugchamber.com, or dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
Businesses wishing to participate as a virtual vendor or other sponsor may also contact the Chamber via the email or by calling 812-663-2832 or 812-593-4003.
