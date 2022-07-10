GREENSBURG - Thursday, June 30, the GDC Chamber of Commerce hosted the 19th Annual Women in Business Conference at Greensburg Elementary School. The theme this year was “LimitLess - Balancing YOU.”
This was the first time in two years that the Chamber was able to have this event back in person. They officially maxed out attendee registration at 180, something they have never done before.
As attendees entered the conference, they were handed a "swag bag." These bags were sponsored by many businesses including Decatur County Memorial Hospital, First Financial Bank, Decatur County REMC, Dana Witkemper State Farm, Williams Law Office, Enneking Auto Body/True Blue Autos, and Honda. Inside the bags were various items useful to a "woman in business."
The event featured four speakers who intertwined different aspects of empowering the women of our community to feel limitless, balancing the ever-hot topic of work and family, organization in the home, and limiting one's self to find the balance in their lives.
It was a unique experience for women in our region to leave feeling motivated, empowered, and uplifted.
The first speaker of the day was Susan Sciame-Giesecke, Vice Preside of Regional Campuses and Online Education of Indiana University. Attendees were able to find new ways to organize their life and home through speaker Melinda Miller, Owner of Miller Organized - Indianapolis Professional Organizer. Then, Courtney Wittmer, LMHC. MA-AT of Decatur County Memorial Hospital spoke on the topic of prioritizing mental health. Traveling from Seattle, Washington, Debrena Jackson Gandy, Founder of Million Dollar Mentor and Juicy Woman Universe-ity ended the conference with a bang when she spoke about "Living with More Joy & Ease".
The GDC Chamber had 22 vendor booths registered for the conference. At the end of the day, many of the vendors had special giveaways for all of the attendees. One of the booths the committee would like to showcase is the photo booth, ran by DMCH's Marketing Specialist, Sam Miller, who took action shots, featuring confetti, throughout the day of the attendees. Those pictures, along with others from the conference were quickly compiled into a slide show presentation as the conference wrapped up with their own shining moments from throughout the day.
One attendee commented to the committee afterward, “It was by far the best one yet!” and while that helped the committee leave on a high note, they are already working on preparations for next year.
The 2022 Women in Business Conference had several sponsors including Duke Energy (Main Event Sponsor), First Financial Bank (Event Sponsor), Honda (Women in Business Partner), Maximum Results Real Estate, and Delta Faucet (Keynote Partners).
“We were extremely blessed to have such a great response to this year’s event and are fortunate to have the platform and means to reach so many women in our community,” GDC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Lowe said.
