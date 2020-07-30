GREENSBURG – The Women in Business conference, sponsored yearly by the Greensburg Chamber of Commerce and scheduled for earlier in June has been rescheduled to August this year because of COVID-19. It will be a “Virtual Conference.”
“One of our largest disappointments to date is the fact that our 14th Annual Women in Business Conference had to be postponed,” Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said.
“But we have rescheduled, and it will be a good one,” Emsweller said.
“Inspire, Influence, Innovate” is the theme for this year’s event and will feature corporate trainer and career strategist Lindsay Boccardo as the keynote speaker.
“With four generations of employees in the workforce right now, leaders are looking for new ways to help their organization stand out, recruit, retain and engage the talent on their teams,” Boccardo said. “That’s where I come in.”
“Lindsay appeared at the 2019 event and attendees overwhelmingly asked for us to bring her back,” Emsweller said.
Bocarrdo will appear on three consecutive Thursdays – Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10. Guests to the all-online experience may register to participate in question and answer sessions with Bocarrdo after each program.
Emsweller is pleased with the format of the event.
“They are going to receive original material from one of the nation’s leading speakers and they can see it without having to be out of the office at an all day conference,” he said.
The structure of the virtual conference also will allow attendees access to the conference discussions for five days after the initial stream cast.
Guests who register for the event will be eligible for door prizes and will receive a “swag box” of gifts from the sponsors of the event like Lohrum Electrical and Decatur County Memorial Hospital, to mention a few.
More items will be listed as the event draws closer.
The Inspire, Influence, Innovate 14th Annual Women in Business Conference is sponsored by Duke Energy, First Financial Bank, and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.
Ticket prices for the event are $69 for all three sessions and individuals may purchase tickets to the question and answer period. Should attendees desire to only participate in one specific session, the price is $29.95 each session.
Businesses wishing to participate as a virtual vendor or other sponsor may also contact the chamber via the email or by calling 812-663-2832 or 812-593-4003.
Tickets are available online at the chamber’s website, www.greensburgchamber.com or by emailing at execdirector@greensbugchamber.com, or dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
