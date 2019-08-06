WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL ANNOUNCED

Submitted photo
The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a women’s volleyball league set to begin Sept. 4. Matches will be played on Sundays. To participate, $190 must be turned in to the Parks and Recreation Department office no later than Aug. 22. Fees of $10 for in-county players and $15 for out-of-county players must be paid prior to the first match. For more information, call the Parks Department office at 663-8284.
