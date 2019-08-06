WOMEN"S VOLLEYBALL ANNOUNCED| Bill Rethlake | Daily News| The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a women’s volleyball league set to begin on Wednesday, September 4. Matches will be played on Sundays and $190.00 must be turned in to the Parks and Recreation Department office no later than Thursday, August 22. Player fees of $10.00 for in-county players and $15.00 for out-of-county players must be paid prior to the first match. For more information, please call the Parks Department office at 663-8284.