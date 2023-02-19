RIPLEY COUNTY – The Women’s Giving Circle is a community of philanthropic women of all ages and backgrounds who combine their financial strength and collectively make a positive change for women and children throughout Ripley County.
Launched in 2021, the collective power of the Women’s Giving Circle has generated more than $30,000, of which $17,000 was granted back into the community and $13,000 has been invested in the Lin Phaneuf Women & Children Fund.
The Women’s Giving Circle will grow its impact in 2023 with a “Women in Philanthropy Luncheon” on April 18 at Ertel Cellars Winery.
At this event, members of the Women’s Giving Circle will gather to share their work, to forge partnerships, and to determine which projects and programs to support in 2023.
More than $6,000 in grants will be awarded at the luncheon.
Luncheon attendees will enjoy an inspirational message from keynote speaker Allison Barber, Chief Operating Officer and President of the Indiana Fever, Indiana’s WNBA team.
Women of all ages and means are invited to join the Women’s Giving Circle and attend the luncheon.
Individual Women’s Giving Circle memberships are available for $100, where 75% of the gift will be granted in 2023 and the remaining 25% will be placed into the Phaneuf Women & Children Fund. Junior memberships, for women under 25, are available for $50, where 50% of the gift will be granted in 2023 and the remaining 50% will be placed into the Phaneuf Women & Children Fund.
You can join or sponsor the Women’s Giving Circle by visiting www.rccfonline.org/impact/initiatives/womens-giving-circle/.
“Supporters of the Women’s Giving Circle play an active role in changing the lives of women and children in Ripley County in transformational ways,” Amy Streator, Executive Director, Ripley County Community Foundation, said. “Supporting women is critical because on average, for every dollar a woman earns she invests 80 cents into her family. Therefore, investing in women fights poverty and stops it from spreading to the next generation.”
In 2022, the Women’s Giving Circle provided critical support to So Loved Closet, Samaritan’s Hope Chest, Crisis Pregnancy Hotline, Friends of the Gibson Theatre, and Summer Food for Kids.
The Women’s Giving Circle is accepting grant applications for up to $2,000 to assist with projects serving the women and children of Ripley County.
Applicants must be classified as a 501©(3) organization or an educational or governmental entity and must not have outstanding or delinquent grant reports.
The deadline to submit an application is 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023.
Applications are available online at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/.
The Grants Sub-Circle reviews applications and provides grant recommendations to the general membership, which then votes on the recommendations at the April 18 luncheon.
To join the Women’s Giving Circle and learn more about how you can create opportunities in your community, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville. The office can be reached by phone at (812) 933-1098 or via email at office@rccfonline.org.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County. The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.