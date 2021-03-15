RIPLEY COUNTY - Ross’ Run Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution of Ripley County would like to honor the following first daughters of Revolutionary War Patriots with ties to Ripley County.
Some of these women were came to Ripley when the area was first settled. Many of these women came here as children, married here, raised their families here, were a part of this county’s early communities, died here and are buried here.
Some were raised here, married here, and moved on to other places in Indiana. There are some others not listed in this article that moved on to other places outside of Indiana.
These women would have been eligible for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, but it had not yet been formed. Therefore, Indiana DAR is recognizing these “Daughters” by publishing a book about them entitled: Daughters of Revolutionary War Patriots Buried in Indiana. The women in this article will be included in that publication. The book will be published later this year.
Many of you may recognize family sir names of people still living in this county. If you are interested in the book and/or have a written family history of any of these women or their families and would like to share, please contact the Ripley County Historical Society at 812-689-3031 or Cheryl Welch at 812-621-0418. The Historical Society Museum has a collection of family files that tells the story of Ripley County’s history if you are interested in genealogy.
Mary Hennegin Churchill
B 18 Feb 1799 in NY, D 13 Sep 1877 in Dearborn Co., IN Buried in Dearborn Co., IN.
Married Joseph F. Churchill on 15 Dec 1823. Was a school teacher of exceptional ability and the youngest of ten.
Daughter of Joseph Hennegin (Hennigan) Rank: Private State of Service: NY
Emily Hennegin Horton
B 1- May 1806 in NY, D 5 May 1883 in Decatur Co., IN Buried in Greensburg, Decatur Co., IN
Married John Horton on 16 Dec 1827
Daughter of Joseph Hennegin (Hennigan) Rank: Private State of Service: NY
Mary Buchanan Benefiel
B 14 Mar 1764, PA, D 21 May 1857 in Jefferson Co., IN. Lived at Buchanan’s Station
Buried in Jefferson County
Married George Benefiel in 1878 in PA. He was also a Revolutionary War Patriot.
Rank: Patriotic Service State of Service: PA
Daughter of George Buchanan Rank: Patriotic Service State of Service: PA
Elizabeth Burchfield O’Neal
B 25 Feb 1792 in Franklin Co., KY, D 11 Jul 1830 in Jefferson Co., IN
Buried in Dupont, Jefferson Co., IN
Married James O’Neal on 1 Dec 1808 in KY
Daughter of Robert Burchfield Rank: Private State of Service: NC
Rhoda Harris Hennegin (Hennegan)
11 Feb 1763 in NY, D 16 May 1851, Buried in Ripley Co, IN
Married Joseph Hennegin (Hennigan) on Mar 1785 in Kingsberry Co., NY
He was also a Revolutionary War Patriot. Rank: Private State of Service: NY
Daughter of Moses Harris, Rank: Private State of Service: NY
Elizabeth House Hall
B 14 Aug 1784 in PA, D post 10 Apr 1851 in Jefferson Co. IN, Buried in Jefferson Co., IN
Married John Hall on 17 Feb 1803 or 1804
Daughter of Levi House, Rank: Private/Patriotic Service State of Service: PA/VA
Rachel House Comingore
B 1788 in PA, D 20 Feb 1853 in Jefferson Co., IN
Buried in Hanover, Jefferson Co., IN
Married David Comingore on 30 Jan 1812 in Mercer Co., KY
Daughter of Levi House, Rank: Private/Patriotic Service State of Service: PA/VA
Julie Ann McMillen (MacMillen) Green
B Sept 1814 in Cumberland Co., KY, D circa 1874 in Marion Co., IN. Buried in Marion Co, IN
Married Edwin (Edmund) Jobs in 1830 then married John W. Green in 1840
Daughter of Daniel McMillen (MacMillen), Rank: Sergeant State of Service: MD
Hannah Babbs Glass
B 18 Nov 1797, D post 13 Feb 1844 in Ripley Co, IN
Buried in Booker Cemetery, Napoleon, Ripley C., IN
Married John Glass on 6 Apr 1817 in Warren Co. OH
Daughter of John Babbs Rank: Orderly Sergeant State of Service: MD
Sally Sarah Bassett Nicholson
B 31 Jan 1796 in KY, D 7 May 1874 in Ripley Co., IN, Buried in Ripley County
Married George William Nicholson on 30 Sep 1813
Daughter of William Bassett, Sr. Rank: Private State of Service: VA
Rhoda Robbins Merrill
B 10 Oct 1788 in NY, D 25 Aug 1858 or 1859
Buried in Ohio Co., IN
Married Morris Merrill circa 1810
Daughter of Ephraim Robbins Rank: Private State of Service: CT
Sarah Carnine (Conine) Wyckoff
B 20 Dec 1791 in Berkley Co., VA, D 23 Aug 1865 in Ripley Co., IN
Buried in Cross Plains Cemetery, Ripley Co, IN
Married Ralph Naphus Wyckoff on 21 Sept 1816 in KY
Daughter of Andrew Carnine Rank: Private State of Service: VAC
Catherine Crabb (Krebb)
B 2 Nov 1760 in PA, D 28 Jan 1819 in Ripley Co, IN
Buried in Wilson Family Cemetery, Ripley Co., IN
Married Revolutionary War Patriot, Ephraim Wilson n 1778 prob. in PA
Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Daughter of Henry Crabb (Krebb) Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Mary Burchfield Roberts
B 31 Mar 1788, D 5 May 1857 in Ripley Co, IN. Buried in Versailles, Ripley Co., IN
Married George M. Roberts on May 22 1806 in Henry Co., KY
Daughter of Robert Burchfield Rank: Private State of Service: NC
Mary Christy Miles
B 1782 in Franklin Co., VA, D 15 Mar 1833. Buried in Ripley Co., IN
Married Evan F. Miles on 4 Aug 1800 in KY
Daughter of James Christy (Christie) Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Pearlina Dowers Sams
B 1811 in Switzerland Co., IN, D 1860 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Ripley Co., IN
Married John Sams on 11 Jan 1827 in Ripley Co., IN
Daughter of Jacob Dowers (Towers, Towerhouse) Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Mary House Lutz
B circa 1790-1800 in KY, D circa 1831 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Ripley Co., IN
Married Moses Lutz on 15 Aug 1820 in Switzerland Co., IN
Daughter of Levi House Rank: Private/Patriotic Service State of Service: PA/VA
Margaret Mavity
B 1786 in Franklin Co., KY, D 1832 in Ripley Co., IN
Buried in the Mavity Family Burying Grounds, Rexville, Ripley Co., IN
Daughter of William Mavity He is buried in the same cemetery at Rexville.
Rank: Sergeant Major/Patriotic Service State of Service: VA
Mary McDonald Grimes
B Sep 1796 in KY, D Jan 1875 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Ripley Co., IN
Married John Grimes, probably KY
Daughter of Joseph McDonald Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Rebecca Myers Overturf
B 10 Apr 1790 in PA, D 5 Apr 1833 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Ripley Co., IN
Married Jacob Overturf in 1818 in KY.
Daughter of Henry Myers Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Sevannah Wilson Bailey
B 8 Nov 1779, D 1 Sep 1840 in Ripley Co., IN, Buried in Ripley Co., IN
Married John Bailey on 22 Sep 1796 in Bourbon Co., KY
Daughter of Ephraim Wilson Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Rebecca Wilson Sparks
B 1 Apr 1786 in PA, D 1850 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Johnson Twp., Ripley Co., IN.
Married Caleb Sparks on 19 Oct 1805 in Bourbon Co., KY
Daughter of Ephraim Wilson Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Margaret Ricketts Kelso
B 24 Apr 1806, D 3 Mar 1854 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Cliff Hill Cemetery, Versailles, Ripley Co., IN.
Married Daniel F. Kelso in 1825 in IN
Daughter of Robert Ricketts Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Hannah Delap Henderson
B 1799 in NJ, D 1876. Buried in Rush Co., IN
Married David Henderson on 20 Mar 1821
Daughter of James Delap Rank: Private/Minute Man State of Service: NJ
Hannah Ricketts Buchanan
B 15 Jan 1790 in PA, D 1 Feb 1853 in Ripley Co., IN. Buried in Ripley Co., IN.
Married Wilson Buchanan in 1809
Daughter of Robert Ricketts Rank: Private State of Service: PA
Esther Buskirk Martin
B 2 Oct 1787 at Shelby Co., KY, D 9 Nov 1865, Pike Co., IN.
Married John Martin
Daughter of John Buskirk (Van Buskirk) Rank: Lieutenant State of Service: VA/PA
