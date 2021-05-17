DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Specialties Company plans to begin preliminary work this week to install new cable barrier along a section of I-74 near Greensburg in Decatur County.
Crews are scheduled to place signage, complete surveying work, and move in equipment through the end of the week.
Excavation for barrier installation is expected to begin on or after Monday, May 24. This work will be completed under inside shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph when crews are active.
The project near Greensburg is scheduled to be complete in early July, weather permitting.
Once finished, the contractor will move to a second location near the Ohio state line to install additional cable barrier.
The $875,000 contract was awarded in January of this year and has a calendar completion date of October 31. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. Drivers should also watch for large trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
