RUSHVILLE – Motorists traveling on Ind. 3 north of Rushville can see the progress being made on the new water tower at Industrial Park.
When completed, the tower will be 180 feet tall and 43 feet in diameter and have a capacity of 300,000 gallons. The tower and new pump station will benefit the area north of CR 200 N.
“The new tower along with a new pump station will dramatically improve the water pressure north of CR 200 North and assure business and industry on the northside that they will have sufficient water flow and pressure for their manufacturing processes and fire protection,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said.
The project, which includes the tower, controls, generator and site work, comes at a cost of $1.8 million.
“A large portion of the funding for the new water tower comes through a READI Grant from the State of Indiana. Through the READI initiative, the state encouraged neighboring counties, cities and towns to partner to create a shared vision for their future, mapping out the programs, initiatives and projects that are critical for them to retain talent today and attract the workforce of tomorrow,” Pavey said. “Nearly $1.5 million of READI funds have gone towards the financial success of this project.”
The READI Grant will provide $1,485,714 and the remaining $314,286 will come from city utilities funds.
Also noticeable from Ind. 3 just north of the new water tower is the progress being made at the new Diamond Pet Foods production center.
The $259 million state-of-the-art operation is a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center. The company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Founded in 1970, Diamond Pet Foods is a family-owned business headquartered in Meta, Missouri, that produces cat and dog food from U.S.-sourced ingredients.
The new facility, located at 2606 N. Ind. 3 in Rushville, is the company’s first in Indiana and will house production and distribution operations, increasing the company’s output to Midwest clients. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.
The 90 acres of the Diamond site has been in the city for nearly 20 years, according to Mayor Pavey. An additional 19 acres was annexed by the city Dec. 21, 2021, and added to the site.
According to Mayor Pavey, water and sewer is available to the Diamond site and will continue to 300 N for any future projects.
