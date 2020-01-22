GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Water Board heard an update on the new water plant from HNTB Engineer Darren Burkhart Tuesday night.
Last month, Burkhart told the board that masons have moved in and started laying concrete block for partition walls in the clear well, and had also started laying block for the pump and electrical building.
Burkhart also said a structure will be used for heating that will allow them to work on the pump electrical building and other portions of the water plant throughout the winter.
Burkhart also told the board last month he expected the final perimeter concrete slab to soon be ready.
“They are making pretty good progress, the weather this winter has actually been pretty good for construction,” Burkhart said Tuesday. “This week has caused a few problems. When it gets really cold like this, it shuts things down a little bit, but for the most part [we] have been able to continue to pour concrete as well as [make] provisions for cold weather.”
Burkhart also said the majority of the masonry work in the pump/electrical building is finished.
“That building is moving along pretty well,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart added they are also making “pretty good progress” on the water treatment plant building itself.
“It’s getting closer and closer to looking like a building here,” Burkhart said.
Background
The project involves building new facilities on existing and adjacent land along with reusing existing and serviceable facilities. A new pump and filters along with a building for chemical storage are part of the plan as well.
The project is being funded through an SRF loan via the Environmental Protection Agency; however, water users will be responsible for the repayment through a phased rate increase similar to the one passed for sewer rates in the city just a couple years ago.
The city closed on the SRF loan in June 2019.
It’s been stated at previous city meetings the average local water rate is $24.52 per month based on 533 cubic feet.
In order to pay back the loan, water rates will gradually increase over three different phases. Based on those averages, water rates increased by $3.24 (13 percent) during the first phase in 2019. They will go up by another $2.86 (10 percent) during the second phase in 2020, and by $2.07 (seven percent) during the third phase in 2021.
By the end of the three phases, the average water rate will have increased by $8.17, bringing the average monthly water rate to $32.69 by 2021.
This will not affect sewer rates.
It’s been previously stated that substantial completion is expected to occur May 28, 2021; substantial completion for other work would be Dec. 24, 2021; and final completion would be Jan. 24, 2022.
The contract for the project was awarded to F.A. Wilhelm Construction, who bid $19,987,000 on the project in 2019.
