DECATUR/FRANKLIN/RIPLEY COUNTY — Milestone Contractors will begin milling and paving at three I-74 interchanges in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley Counties on or after Monday, Sept. 16, weather permitting, as crews move toward completion of the $61 million I-74 reconstruction project that began in August 2017.
Work will take place as follows on all ramps at Exit 156 (Ind. 101/Sunman/Milan), Exit 149 (Ind. 229/Oldenburg/Batesville) and Exit 143 (St. Maurice/New Point) from September 16 to 26, weather permitting.
Milling on all ramps (no ramp closures scheduled):
Monday 9/16 (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) at Exit 156
Tuesday, 9/17 (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Exit 149
Wednesday, 9/18 and Thursday, 9/19 (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) at Exit 143 and C.R. 850 E. overpass (overpass open with flaggers)
Friday, 9/20 (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) at WB I-74 Rest Area (currently closed)
Paving on all ramps (EB ramps, then WB ramps closed separately at each location):
Thursday, 9/19 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) at Exit 156
Friday, 9/20 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) at Exit 149
Saturday, 9/21 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) at Exit 143
Sunday, 9/22 (No work scheduled)
Monday, 9/23 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on C.R. 850 E. overpass (overpass open with flaggers)
Tuesday, 9/24 to Thursday, 9/26 at Exit 143
Pipe installation on EB off-ramp (6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 9/24)
Paving (7 p.m. on 9/24 through 9/25)
9/26 will be utilized as a work day if necessary
Motorists may enter or exit I-74 at the exit before or after each closed ramp. A signed detour will also be available via Ind. 46.
The entire I-74 reconstruction project is scheduled to be complete in late October or early November of this year.
All drivers are urged to slow down and continue using caution in and near the work zone.
All schedules are subject to change.
