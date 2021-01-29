RUSH COUNTY — Cale Worley, a former Rushville police officer, was federally indicted for sexual exploitation of a child and attempt (three counts) and possession of child pornography.
Worley was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
According to the indictment released by the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana, Worley used and attempted to use a minor (a female under 12 years of age) to engaged in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depiction of such conduct.
The indictment stated around March of 2020, Worley also knowingly possessed and accessed material containing child pornography. The indictment mentions Worley possessed 22 files of images or videos, including one or more files of a minor under 12 years of age.
A charge of sexual exploitation of a child and attempt bears the maximum penalty of 15-30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.
A charge of possession of child pornography bears the maximum penalty of 0-20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.
The United States District Court confirmed Worley had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Worley resigned from the Rushville Police Department in 2012 after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.