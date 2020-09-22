GREENSBURG — Wreaths Across America, scheduled for mid-December this year, is fast approaching.
The tradition will carry on, but because of COVID-19 it might look a little different. Previous years have seen many gather on that chilly December day to say words of honor, lay wreathes on graves and utter the names of soldiers remembered for their sacrifice.
Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home's Leslie Thackery and Braiden Ryle have organized the event for several years, and even though they don't know how the ceremony will look with social distancing plans in place their goal this year is to place 1,100 wreathes on graves.
"Even though we may have to do the ceremony virtually, we still need volunteers to lay the wreathes," said Thackery.
The tradition of laying the wreathes has an interesting history and started at the Arlington National Cemetery.
Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, was a 12 year old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News when he won a trip to Washington, D.C.
His first trip to the nation’s capital was one he would never forget, and Arlington National Cemetery made an especially indelible impression on him.
In 1992, his company found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans.
With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
As plans were underway, a number of other individuals and organizations stepped up to help. James Prout, owner of local trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, Inc., generously provided transportation all the way to Virginia. Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows.
Members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The annual tribute went on quietly until 2005 when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet.
Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their national and state cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring our nation’s heroes.
“It’s important,” said Thackery, “and it is said that as long as someone’s name is still being spoken they will never be forgotten. The sacrifices these veterans have made should never be forgotten.”
"Laying wreathes is the best way to say'thank you," said Ryle. "'Thank you for your service, thank you for your courage, and most importantly, thank you for risking your life no matter how long ago, that I can be free today.'"
Wreaths are available for $15 by emailing leslie.thackery@dignitymemorial.com, by calling 812-663-8341, or by stopping by Gilliland-Howe during regular business hours.
An order form may also be found at www.facebook.com/GillilandHowe/.
