GREENSBURG - Wreaths Across America, scheduled this year for Dec. 14, is fast approaching.
On that day, many will gather at Soldiers' Circle at South Park Cemetery to lay evergreen wreaths on the graves of all the fallen soldiers buried there. As the graves are decorated with a simple red-bowed wreath, their names are uttered, and their ultimate sacrifice is honored again.
Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, was a 12 year old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News when he won a trip to Washington D.C.
His first trip to the nation’s capital was one he would never forget, and Arlington National Cemetery made an especially indelible impression on him.
In 1992, his company found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans.
With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
As plans were underway, a number of other individuals and organizations stepped up to help. James Prout, owner of local trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, Inc., generously provided transportation all the way to Virginia. Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows.
Members of the Maine State Society of Washington D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet.
Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their National and State cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring our nation’s heroes.
Locally, event organizers Leslie Thackery and Braiden Ryle have managed the wreath order process, accepted delivery of the $15 wreathes, and organized the service locally for many years now.
"It's important," said Thackery. "And it is said that as long as someone's name is still being spoken, they will never be forgotten. The sacrifices these veterans have made should never be forgotten."
Wreaths are available for $15 by emailing leslie.thackery@dignitymemorial.com, by calling 812-663-8341, or stopping by Gilliland-Howe during regular business hours.
The wreaths will arrive the week of the event, and will be available for pick-up at that time. Wreaths purchased for placement at South Park will be taken directly to the cemetery.
