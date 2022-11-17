GREENSBURG – Auditions for Tree County Players production of “The Play that Goes Wrong” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, November 18, and 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg.
The show will open the first weekend in February 2023, with Jeff Lincourt directing and Amanda Gault producing the one-act play.
This farce is about an amateur drama society’s attempts to stage a 1920’s murder/mystery play. The group of hapless thespians and backstage crew battle fudged lines, crumbling sets and disappearing props as part of the hilarity of the production.
Hilarious disaster ensues and the cast starts to crack under the pressure as they struggle their way to the final curtain.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” originally premiered in 2012 at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London.
Since then, an expanded two-act version has been performed in more than 35 countries across five continents, winning multiple awards including the WhatsOnStage Award, the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy plus a Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play.
“I chose this show because I have always wanted to do the play ‘Noises Off,’ but realized its complexities,” Lincourt said. “I was looking for something similar when I ran across a preview for this show on YouTube. I don’t think I have ever laughed so hard at a snippet of a play and realized that it would be perfect for Tree County Players.”
Lincourt is not only looking for a unique band of actors who are able to relate to each other onstage, but who are also able to relate to the set-design of the show itself and to cope as that set “goes wrong.”
A stage crew and a sound technician are also needed. The lighting technician is an actor in the show and will be onstage.
“I hope to be inundated with hopefuls this weekend,” Lincourt said.
For more details, go to www.treecountyplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.