BATESVILLE — Batesville residents are invited to crimp their hair, flip up their collars and rock some leg warmers in celebration of Batesville Middle School Choir students’ performance of the pop-rock musical comedy Xanadu JR., beginning September 30.
A student version of the award-winning Broadway musical, Xanadu JR. is set in 1980, done in the style of a classic Greek tragedy and follows a Greek Muse named Kira who chooses to help and guide a struggling artist.
The musical comedy features an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, which includes songs like “Magic,” “All Over The World,” “Suddenly,” “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Xanadu.”
Xanadu JR. is part of the Music Theatre International Broadway Junior Collection®, MTI’s special collection of musicals for young performers which includes “JR.” titles, 60-minute musicals for performance by middle school children and “KIDS” titles, 30-minute musicals for performance by elementary school children.
“The students from Batesville Middle School are working together to tell this vibrant musical story about overcoming obstacles in order to pursue one’s artistic passion. We think you’ll agree that their communication, collaboration and creativity is a quantifying-life lesson,” said Freddie Gershon, CEO of MTI.
About Xanadu JR.
A hilarious musical adventure about following your dreams in the face of obstacles, Xanadu JR. follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek Muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980.
Kira is on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time... the first ROLLER DISCO! (Remember, it’s 1980). But when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.
Xanadu JR. features a charmingly witty book by Douglas Carter Beane and great pop music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. The student version of the show is based on the Tony nominated Broadway musical, which was based on the 1980 Universal Pictures film with a screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel, which in turn, was inspired by the 1947 film “Down to Earth.”
Batesville Midde School Choirs will present the MTI Broadway Junior production Xanadu JR. at 7 p.m. September 30 and October 1 at the Batesville High School Auditorium, 1 Bulldog Blvd, Batesville.
Tickets are now available and cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66816. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Xanadu JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
