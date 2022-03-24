Batesville – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA recently established the YMCA Youth Service Award. This honor will recognize YMCA youth employees ages 15 to 19.
Annually, beginning August 1, 2022, up to $5,000 will be awarded to YMCA youth employees upon completion of one year of consecutive employment with a minimum schedule of 5 to 10 hours weekly at the Batesville Y.
“Imagine going to work each day knowing that what you do makes your community a better place for everyone,” said Angie Harmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. “As a youth, a job at the Y gives you opportunities to explore future career pathways with an organization that’s invested in helping you reach your potential. You’ll find more than a job. You’ll find your purpose. Our team is invested in helping you develop your leadership and professional skills so we can make a positive impact together.”
Finding a job that works around school and extra-curricular schedules now has additional benefits.
“Having the opportunity to be awarded up to $1,000 each year to use for educational purposes, our youth can find their passion, purpose and reach their potential through employment at the Y,” Harmeyer said.
Current open positions that youth may find rewarding include summer day camp leader, lifeguard, child watch caregiver, wellness center associate as well as swim and gymnastics instructors.
“The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is an organization that is dedicated to helping our youth realize a greater sense of purpose in their community, thereby, finding their ‘why’,” Harmeyer said. “We encourage our youth to get involved with the Y so they can develop new skills, connect with others, and pursue health goals. As the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by bringing people together, the Y ensures everyone has access to opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. Our doors are open to all who are looking to join a welcoming, supportive community that offers opportunities to make a real impact on themselves and their community.”
To learn more about the YMCA Youth Service Award, contact Jenny Salyer, Director of Program Services, at 812-934-6006 ext. 254 or visit www.siymca.org/jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.