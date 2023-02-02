BATESVILLE – Tuesday, Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Director’s meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
“Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022, Ms. Wendy has stood out as a role model for everyone she works with,” Jenny Salyer, Director of Program Services at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, said. “She is so compassionate and caring with her kiddos and fellow staff. She is very dependable, hard working and flexible. In times of need, she’ll often come in early or stay late. We are so grateful to have her here with us. She’s been a wonderful addition to our Y team.”
“Thank you, Ms. Wendy, for enhancing the quality of life for the YMCA community you serve through providing extraordinary services, activities, and other engagement initiatives,” Tara Britton, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, added.
About the Southeastern Indiana YMCA
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause. Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity, and positively impact their health regardless of their fitness level.
Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening our community.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, their programs, or employment, visit their website at www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
About the YMCA Learning Center
The YMCA Learning Center is a place for children to explore, learn, feel safe, cared for and celebrated.
They are a state licensed, NAEYC accredited and Indiana “Level 4 Paths to Quality” early learning center offering care for children ages 1 to 12.
For more information, call 812-932-1415 or visit their website at www.siymca.org.
