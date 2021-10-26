BATESVILLE – Continuing a tradition of recognizing individuals who have furthered the Y’s mission of promoting youth development, social responsibility, and healthy living, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA recognized two of its staff members in October with the S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
“As two of our youngest staff members, Maria Lopez and Belle Wolters have both served as a role model for others and demonstrated a high level of professionalism,” Angie Harmeyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, said.
Lopez became an active member of the Y nine years ago when her family moved to Batesville from Mexico. She participated in several programs, took swim lessons, swam on our Y’s swim team, and participated in our 5Ks to name a few. For the past three years, Maria has been an integral member of the staff team, excelling as both a swim instructor and lifeguard.
At the young age of 15, Maria began teaching swim lessons at the Y. After building her confidence in her knowledge of swimming, helping both children and adults become safer in and around water, she requested to become a lifeguard.
“Maria has been a dedicated and reliable lifeguard. While in year round sports, she is able to successfully maintain a consistent work schedule,” Kristen Fletcher, YMCA’s Aquatics Director, said. “She has become a face of our early morning swimmers, guarding before her school day begins. Maria has set the bar high and is a great example to other high school youth, showing that you can excel in the classroom, on the field (or in the water), and in the workforce.”
Wolters is one of the newest staff in the YMCA Learning Center and is a recent graduate of Batesville High School. While working full time at the Y since graduation, Wolters has earned her Child Development Associate credential.
In the spring, she will begin her studies to achieve her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. As a full time teacher’s assistant, she has perfect attendance and volunteers to come in early or stay later when needed.
“Belle is one of the most positive people you will meet,” Tameeka Sizemore, YMCA Learning Center Child Care Manager and Belle’s nominator, said. “She is amazing with our children, families and co-workers! When she covers for teachers’ vacations, she jumps right in with the lesson plans and student activities. She truly is an amazing team member and always goes above and beyond for the Learning Center. We are so glad that Belle chose to share her love for children with our youth and families at the Y and look forward to having her continue to share her passion as she begins her college studies to earn her associates degree!”
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their service and achievements,” Harmeyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.