RIPLEY COUNTY – Two Southeastern Indiana YMCA staff have been recognized for countless examples of going above and beyond the call to serve others and advance the mission of the Y.
Elizabeth Hall and Mindy Freese were recognized in April with the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
The SOAR award recognizes staff leaders who illustrate outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the SIYMCA community through their service and achievements.
Kristen Fletcher, SIYMCA Aquatics Director, presented the SOAR award to lifeguard Elizabeth Hall. Fletcher said Hall had a long history with the SIYMCA. She began working at the Y Welcome Center in 1995. She went on to become a lifeguard and water arthritis instructor and worked at the Y for 16 years. Then some other opportunities called her away.
“She returned to our Y last year, and has been a fantastic help and support ever since,” Fletcher said. “She has adjusted her schedule to accommodate many of the other staff and their spring break. She steps up to substitute water fitness classes whenever needed, and has overall served as a role model for others, and demonstrates a high level of professionalism.”
Youth Program Coordinator Mindy Freese was also awarded the SOAR award. Freese and Wellness Director Jordan Edwards have worked well together doing community outreach programs, and she has demonstrated great customer service, especially with the parents in youth programs. She also recently began teach a Yoga group exercise class, and continues to bring new opportunities to the Y and its youth, according to Jenny Salyer, SIYMCA Director of Program Services.
“Since joining the Y staff eight months ago,” Salyer said. “Freese has revamped the Ninja Kids Program and over-seen youth gymnastics. Both programs have grown in participation over last year. She is also a great mentor to our youth employees and brings Christian values to everything she does.”
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for enhancing the quality of life for the YMCA community by providing extraordinary services, activities, or other initiatives that strengthen our staff, members and community,” Angie Harmeyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, said.
