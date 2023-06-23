BATESVILLE – Two Southeastern Indiana YMCA employees were recognized at the June Meeting of its board of directors for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their work, service and achievements: Austin Balser, swim lesson instructor and Child Watch staff, and Kristen Fletcher, Aquatics Director, were presented with the S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
“Whether he is taking care of kids in Child Watch or in the pool teaching swim lessons, Austin does a great job of talking to the youth and working with them on their level,” Diane Raver, YMCA Fund Development Coordinator and often the Manager on Duty while Balser is working, said. “I have heard many comments from parents and grandparents on how well he does with both beginning and advanced swimmers. When he is watching kiddos in Child Watch, he is really good about getting on the floor to listen and talk to them. I think he is a wonderful role model for other youth, and it is so nice to see a young man working with kids like this.”
Raver nominated Balser for the SOAR Award.
“One of the most loyal employees at the Y, Kristen started as a lifeguard when she was 15,” Jake Garvey, YMCA Director of Operations, said. “She went on to teach swim lessons and water fitness classes before becoming the Aquatics Director in 2006. Thanks to her, the Aquatics Program at the Y is incredibly strong. Last month she led 75 youth from South Ripley Schools in our Y’s Safety Around Water program, a cause she is very passionate about. I couldn’t be more proud of Kristen, and I am so excited about the programming ideas she has for aquatics in the future.”
YMCA Chief Executive Officer Tara Britton added, “Kristen cares immensely about her program and the members and youth who partake in it. She is a unicorn in the aquatics industry. She is very dedicated and it shows. We congratulate and honor Austin and Kristen for their exemplary service to our community’s youth, members, and co-workers and for showing initiative and innovation in their work towards modeling the Y’s core values.”
