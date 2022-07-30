BATESVILLE — Two Southeastern Indiana YMCA staff members were recognized in July with the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
“These employess have gone above and beyond routine job expectations by providing extraordinary services, activities, or other initiatives that strengthen our staff, members and the community,” Southeastern Indiana YMCA Aquatics Director Kristen Fletcher, who nominated these staff, said.
The staff members include:
Alex Keeten, a junior at Greensburg Community High School, who started as a swim instructor last December.
“It was immediately clear that he took pride in doing a good job,” Fletcher said. “He has been fantastic with his students in swimming. As soon as he was old enough he wanted to add lifeguarding to his list of responsibilities. Since then he has never said ‘no’ when called upon. He has been a huge asset to our pool and keeping our swimmers and the students who come in for lessons safe.”
Tracy Smith was also recognized.
“Smith was a member at our Y, and I got to know her when she came in to swim laps,” Fletcher said. “I talked to her about becoming an aquatics group exercise instructor because she has such a bubbly personality and is good at getting everyone excited about exercise. Our members also really enjoy her classes because she makes them challenging. She has taken it upon herself to advance her knowledge and aquire certifications in group exercise for aquatics. She has really wanted to do well in her job and give our members what they are looking for in fitness.”
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their service and achievements,” Angie Harmeyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, said.
About the Southeastern Indiana YMCA
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause. Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity, and positively impact their health regardless of their fitness level. Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening our community.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, their programs, or employment, visit their website at www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them at 30 State Road 129 S, Batesville.
