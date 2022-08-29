BATESVILLE — Continuing a tradition of recognizing individuals who have furthered the Y’s mission of promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA recognized three of its staff members in August with the S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition).
“Lauren Bischoff, Frank DeMers and Sydney Gausman have all developed and maintained positive relationships with staff and Y members to welcome, engage, and connect through genuine opportunities for the youth and adults they serve,” Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Harmeyer said.
Bischoff joined the Y team in July of 2018 in Child Watch. She worked there for about a year and a half before transferring over to the YMCA Learning Center. She became a full-time staff member this August. She now leads the youngest school age class while also pursuing her degree in Early Childhood Education.
“She brings in a very positive attitude and is so flexible. It’s been wonderful to see her grow with us since she started working as a youth in high school, to now in college, and what she accomplishes in her classroom. The kiddos love her, and we’re just so thankful that she is here with us,” said her award presenter, Jenny Salyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Director of Program Services.
Southeastern Indiana YMCA Wellness Director Jordan Edwards shared these comments about DeMers: “Frank is an exceptional asset to our Wellness team. He has provided quality personal training services to our members for 10 years, improving their health, quality of life, and confidence. He commits to his clients wholeheartedly, which is evident by the relationships he has built with them. Even with his extensive experience in the field, he continues to expand his knowledge through additional specializations and independent research. Frank also gives valuable insight on fitness equipment. We consistently receive compliments that our Wellness Center has the best mix of equipment around, and that is largely a thanks to Frank.”
“Sydney is amazing,” shared her award presenter, Janette Jones, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Membership Director.
Sydney has worked in Child Watch for eight years.
“She is not only reliable, the children love her!” Jones continued. “She is very interactive, creative and has a real love for the children she cares for. From paper airplanes thrown through a hula-hoop to the beautiful sidewalk chalk greeting our members as they come in, she is always engaged with the children. The Y is very fortunate to have Sydney on our team. Thank you so much for impacting young lives, and for making the Y a fun place for kids and their parents.”
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their service and achievements,” Harmeyer added.
About the Southeastern Indiana YMCA
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause. Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity, and positively impact their health regardless of their fitness level. Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening our community.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, their programs, or employment, visit their website at www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.