BATESVILLE – Becky Harmeyer, Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November board of director’s meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition) Award.
Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning Center 20 years ago, in 2002.
“For the past 12 years Becky has been a lead toddler teacher,” Jenny Salyer, Director of Program Services at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, said. “She has now taken on the challenge of the daily staffing schedule. She starts each day ensuring our center opens and is fully staffed in each classroom. She pulls our team together everyday. Becky exemplifies our core values at the Y with her caring, welcoming, and genuine team spirit. We thank her for her leadership and positive light that shines each and every day.”
