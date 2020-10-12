RUSHVILLE — A select few get the chance to be on the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee. Only 18 athletes from across the state are chosen, nine seniors and nine juniors.
RCHS junior Olivia Yager is one of those select few.
Nominations from IHSAA member schools are weeded down to the top 20 juniors and those are interviewed by the IHSAA Executive Committee. From those 20, nine are selected and join the returning group of seniors (junior selections from the prior year).
“I wanted to become a member of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee to be a face of leadership and represent my sports teams, athletic department, school and community. I also wanted to learn more about IHSAA and teach others about IHSAA as well. I wanted to learn about IHSAA programs that would help me and other athletes become better leaders and make a difference,” Yager said.
This great honor comes with responsibilities.
“Some responsibilities of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee are to plan and attend area Principals’ meetings, organize and lead the Student Leadership Conference and attend four meetings yearly. The Student Advisory Committee also attends IHSAA State Championships, and promotes leadership and sportsmanship among other student athletes. This fall I will be attending the football and volleyball state championships,” Yager said.
Yager and fellow committee member junior Rudy Branstetter of Connersville have a special event coming up at Rushville’s football game Friday against Greensburg.
“At the Friday night football game against Greensburg, Rudy and I will be collecting donations for the Special Olympics. The Special Olympics is a program that provides sports-training and athletic competitions in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” Yager said. “Champions Together is the partnership between the IHSAA and the Special Olympics that encourages student athletes to work with other students with intellectual disabilities. Donating to this cause allows more schools to become involved and allows Special Olympic athletes to have opportunities for confidence and success.”
“It is an honor to be on the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee and to be able to work with the Special Olympics. It means so much to me to be able to organize this fundraiser to help Special Olympians get the opportunity to play the sports they love and gain the confidence they need to be successful,” Yager added.
Committee members receive hands-on leadership experience in various areas via several IHSAA-sponsored events as well as serving as a voice to the IHSAA staff.
