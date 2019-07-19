20 years of service to community

GREENSBURG — Diane Hart-Dawson is a bright light in Greensburg and Decatur County.
The Decatur County Family YMCA CEO was recognized this week for 20 years of service to the "Y" by the organization’s board, which presented Hart-Dawson with a plaque to commemorate her contributions.
“It was a very nice surprise to be honored and recognized by the board for my years of service,” Hart-Dawson said. “I am blessed to work with so many wonderful people both on our board and the staff.”
Hart-Dawson still continues to find motivation to make the DCFY the best it can be after all these years. She attributes much of it their mission statement “to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
“The focus is to improve in spirit, mind and body; these philosophies are very similar to my own personal mission,” Hart-Dawson said. “Every day at the Y is different, but one thing remains the same and that is our ability to serve others and meet our community needs. Our focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility allows the Y and myself to live our mission.”
Hart-Dawson said before coming to Greensburg she worked at four other YMCAs; she moved around trying to find a place she could set down roots and make a difference.
She said she is honored and proud she found Greensburg and Decatur County.
Before she arrived at the local Y, Hart-Dawson was a branch executive at a YMCA in Lexington, Kentucky. She eventually decided she was ready to take the next step and run her own YMCA.
“I was approached about applying for the CEO job for Decatur County, and the thought of a brand new facility, being able to have an impact from the beginning and hire the staff I needed, was very exciting, so I applied and 20 years later I’m still here,” Hart-Dawson said.
In her 20 years in Decatur County, she said she has worked with great people who have played a major role in the Y’s mission.
She also said positively affecting the lives of the people in Decatur County makes the job all worthwhile.
“Our board is filled with the cream of the crop of Decatur County’s leaders and it is a pleasure to work with all of them,” Hart-Dawson said. “Working with these amazing people over the last 20 years has allowed me to learn and grow and has ultimately made me a better leader. It has been a pleasure to share all of our exciting moments at the Y with our community, especially our 100th Anniversary Celebration, where the whole community got to enjoy the celebration. Celebrating our history and the people of the community every day and the lives we touch and the impact we make to people’s lives every day is why I love what I do.”
DCFY board president Joe Rust handed Hart-Dawson a plaque Thursday night, celebrating her commitment to the Y and Decatur County. He said it was gratifying to commemorate her two decades with the local organization.
“She has been great for the community, not just the YMCA,” Rust said. “She is a very productive member of the community.”
Throughout the years, the DCFY CEO said the most rewarding aspect of working for the organization has been staying true to their mission.
“Like I mentioned earlier, meeting the needs of our community and serving others all while having a Christian emphasis, is very rewarding,” Hart-Dawson said. “It is exciting that we start each of our meetings with devotion and we can carry that Christian emphasis over into our YMCA’s mission and focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”
