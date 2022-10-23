RUSHVILLE — Carole Yeend was named the Rush County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Thursday evening at the Chamber’s annual dinner meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
“This year’s 2022 Citizen of the Year has been described as a Rush County native who is a servant to the community, one who understands the history of where we’ve been, a goal setter who helps us reach those goals, and one who always has an eye on the future,” Chamber Executive Director Sandy Fussner said prior to making the big announcement.
Fussner continued by saying this year’s award winner brings a unique perspective for a thriving community in the areas of wellness, technology, health, the arts, literacies, parks, and many more.
She also noted that Yeend was instrumental in establishing the Open Book, an organization focused on literacy and access to all Rush County residents.
Fussner pointed out that Yeend has a long history of stepping up when and where she’s needed including working with the Rush County Leadership Academy, D.A.R., Rush2Health, Community Corrections, Caldwell Heritage Days, Master Gardeners, Imagine:nation Arts and Cultural Council, TechFest, SPARC, and being a personal life coach.
“You may know her best through her position as the Director of the Rush County Solid Waste Board/Clean Green Rush, but did you know that she was instrumental in bringing the labyrinth ... to Carole Jenkins-Davis Park? As you can see, this person pours countless hours into the betterment of our community through service and self-sacrifice. She may be retired from her main job, but not from the community,” Fussner said.
Most recently, Yeend has been the force behind the Rush County Broadband Task Force.
“She has made ‘digital inclusion’ a household term, no easy task in a rural community that wasn’t sure they needed it,” Fussner said. “Her efforts have brought countless opportunities and countless dollars of investment into our community’s future. ... The strength, the passion, and the commitment that Carole Yeend brings to whatever she does is why I’m proud to congratulate my friend Carole as the 2022 Citizen of the Year!”
Yeend was unavailable for comment on this story, but did post the following on her Facebook page late Thursday evening: “We all need approval, appreciation and affection. Tonight I won that trifecta when I received this wonderful recognition from the Rush County Chamber of Commerce. I am so grateful.”
