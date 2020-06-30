RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Youth in Philanthropy is the process of collecting food items in preparation for the new school year.
The YIP students have organized a “Back To School” food drive. The hope is to collect breakfast foods that will be distributed in a “Back To School” backpack event to be held in July.
YIP members are collecting donations. Individuals wanting to donate can give items to members or drop off items at Vogel’s Florist, 359 E. Sixth Street, Rushville, during business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The Rush County Youth in Philanthropy is a group of young people dedicated to serving the Rushville and Rush County community.
