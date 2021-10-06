BATESVILLE - Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Harmeyer and the Board of Directors are pleased to announce the advancement of Tara Britton as the Director of Operations.
Britton began her Y journey in 2017 as a cycling instructor. As she gained an appreciation for Y culture and values, she grew to discover the Y was a good fit to work and raise her family.
With 12 years of prior member service experience at the Miami University Rec Center, in 2018 Britton was hired to be the Senior Director of Member Engagement at the Southeastern Indiana Y.
As a Miami grad with a bachelor degree in Physical Education, and her prior experiences in business development and customer service, Britton is well suited to now oversee the daily operations at the Y.
In her new role, Britton will not only manage the day-to-day operations of the Y, she will also have a keen focus on facility management, fund development, marketing and membership oversight. Britton has a track record of driven results while furthering the mission of the YMCA through collaboration with area businesses and community organizations.
“We are thrilled to have a dedicated individual with such a wealth of experience joining our executive leadership team,” Harmeyer said.
Harmeyer expects Britton to have a major impact on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA and looks forward to her service as the new Director of Operations.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, visit www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.