BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA Board of Directors has announced that Angie Harmeyer is resigning from her role as Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2022.
Harmeyer said she had the honor and pleasure of serving the YMCA for the past 21 years, first as the Child Care Director for 10 years followed most recently by 11 years as the Chief Executive Officer.
“It’s amazing to think of what has transpired at the Y in those 21 years including strengthening our senior adults through the SilverSneakers® program, 24 hour access made available in our exercise space, the amazing addition of our Outdoor Community Sports Complex, the privilege of caring for our community’s youth through our nationally accredited and state licensed child care center, our recent renovations of the YMCA Learning Center, as well as our inaugural Youth Service Award coming up in August,” Harmeyer said. “Please be assured the Y is strong and will always remain a special place in my heart….it is an organization that is truly transforming lives, with a team of staff who care about each and every person who enters our doors.”
Eric Benz, YMCA Board President, expressed his gratitude to the longtime CEO.
“We thank Angie for her 21 years of service to our YMCA, and for her devoted leadership as our CEO. Angie has moved our YMCA forward in so many ways,” he said. “Because of her guidance, we have increasingly given back to the community year after year. We have also completed several exciting enhancements to our facility with more in progress. Our YMCA is a remarkable asset to the community we can all be proud of.”
“Angie leaves us in an excellent position as we move into the next phase of leadership. We will work closely with Angie over the next several months to prepare for a transition. We are committed to identifying the right leader for our organization that will bring the same dedication to our community, staff, and members. We are so grateful for Angie’s service, and we wish her the most success in her next role,” Benz continued.
In other YMCA news, the SIYMCA has been awarded a $20,000 grant from First Financial Bank in partnership with CREA, LLC.
The funds will support the YMCA Community Sports Complex, which will include pickleball and basketball courts, lighting, a landscaped shelter, and a trailhead connecting with the City of Batesville’s trail system. The outdoor area will be free for all to enjoy.
“We are grateful to our friends at First Financial Bank/CREA, LLC for not only their generous contribution, but also for their shared vision to strengthen the health and wellness of our community by eliminating barriers,” Harmeyer said. “This complex will bring people of all ages and socio-economic groups together with activities that are engaging and healthy for the body and mind, while also promoting family and community cohesion.”
