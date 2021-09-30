BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA recently hosted a free Senior Health and Financial Planning Fair.
Many senior citizens, senior caretakers and soon-to-be senior citizens attended the event. Free classes, vendors and snacks were provided by Saint Andrews Health Campus.
Attendees hoped to receive sound healthcare and financial advice as well as explore their local YMCA.
Healthy heart classes, Zumba classes and an arthritis water class were offered.
Featured vendors included Health Markets, United Healthcare, State Farm, SHIP/ Lifetime Resources, St. Andrews and George’s Pharmacy and Medical Equipment.
Director of Program Services Jenny Salyer said this month is a good time to look at insurance providers and medical services.
“It’s really just finding out what you need to do, whether you’re helping to care for your parent, which is what I’m doing, but then I’m also getting really close that age where [we need to discuss] when are we retiring, what are we doing with our insurance, if one retires what are we doing next?” Salyer said.
The YMCA hosts some version of a Senior Health and Financial Planning event annually, but there has been predictably lower turnout since the pandemic began in 2020.
Vendors at Wednesday’s event were made up mostly of insurance providers. United Healthcare agent Joseph Shope focused on filling the gaps in healthcare for his clients.
“Medicare has two paths you can take,” Shope said. “It’s complicated, but I always say it’s kind of like going into a restaurant that only carries Coke and asking for a Pepsi. You need to go to Pepsi.”
Flu shots aren’t in for the season yet, but Salyer had hoped to include them in the event.
Among the remaining vendors, George’s Pharmacy was there to explain what they offer to the community, and St. Andrews sent a representative to inform the public that they are open for visits.
The Y is a nonprofit organization committed to healthy living and social responsibility. Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Y’s cause. There are many adult programs designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhance social bonds and strengthen the local community.
