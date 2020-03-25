GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Family YMCA is assisting in providing meals while school is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The local “Y” started providing meals this past Monday, but the next time to pick up a free meal will be today (Thursday).
Working with Greensburg Community Schools, the YMCA and the school corporation are providing free meals to anyone 18 and younger in the community. Meals will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The program will be offered as long as children are out of school.
Families must register to receive the meals by calling 812-663-7176, extension 1302, or email Connie Million at cmillion@greensburg.k12.in.us.
Parents and guardians are asked to leave their name, number of children, location of pick up, and a contact number.
Pick up sites are currently located at the YMCA and Greensburg Community High School’s west gym doors. However, they are open to adding more sites if needed.
Decatur County Community Schools also has a meal program.
Monday meals will include two breakfast snacks and two lunch bags for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday meal packs will include three breakfast snacks and three lunch bags for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Children should be present, and meals should not be consumed on site. No ID or paperwork is required to pick up meals.
There will be a drive-thru pick up available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, which will be on a first come, first served basis.
Meals can be picked up at both North Decatur High School and South Decatur High School.
For worker safety, DCCS is asking families to stay in their cars, as they will set up in the parking lots outside of the café and operate as a grab and go drive-thru.
Indiana schools are officially closed until at least May 1.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last Thursday that all public and non-public schools are ordered to remain closed. The date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant that option.
Additionally, all state mandated assessments will be canceled for the current academic year.
