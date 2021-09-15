BATESVILLE - Southeastern Indiana YMCA is offering a free Senior Health and Financial Planning Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 29.
All senior citizens are welcome to attend.
The event includes free classes, vendors and snacks provided by Saint Andrews Health Campus.
The classes offered are as follows: 9 a.m. Healthy Heart, 9 a.m. Zumba Gold, 11:15 a.m. Zumba Fitness, and 1 p.m. Arthritis Water Exercise.
Featured vendors include Health Markets, United Healthcare, State Farm, SHIP/ Lifetime Resources, St. Andrews and George’s Pharmacy and Medical Equipment.
The Y is a nonprofit organization committed to healthy living and social responsibility. Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Y’s cause. There are many adult programs designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhance social bonds and strengthen the local community.
All local senior adults are encouraged to attend to receive sound healthcare and financial advice as well as explore their local YMCA.
