GREENSBURG –The Decatur County Family YMCA is hosting an open evening on Sept. 14 for 7th through 12th-graders interested in becoming part of a new Teen Leadership Advisory Board tasked with creating programming for the Decatur County and the Shelby County YMCAs.
Through a grant from the Lilly Foundation to help broaden the scope of programming the YMCA offers to teens, IMPACT will be a program for teens and by teens that gives students an opportunity to join together in clubs of students with similar interests whether it be starting a soccer league, playing board games or even participating in e-sports
T-LAB will be broken into two groups - 13 to 15 year olds and 16 to 18 year olds - each designing and participating in the programs they develop.
The new programs will be designed to help the young people of the community become better persons and better community members.
Youth Development Staff Director Joe Poteet said, “The program will always be ran by young people for young people developing programs that will reflect what the young people want, enjoy and need, and we’re looking for students from all ranges, from athletes all the way down to the kids that are not participating in athletics at all.”
Youth interested in participating will meet at the Decatur County Family YMCA from 6 to 7:30 p.m. while 10th through 12th grade students will meet from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
All students participating in the T-LAB will be required to fill out a Guest/Open Gym Participant Waiver with their legal guardian's signature.
Participation in the Sept. 14 event is free.
For more information on the Teen Leadership Advisory Board, call Poteet at 812-663-9622 ext. 26 or email him at joep@dcfymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.