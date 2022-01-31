BATESVILLE – The YMCA Learning Center is accepting registrations for preschool starting Monday, February 7.
“We are excited to welcome new and returning students ages 3 to 5 into our year round, full day preschool this fall,” Tameeka Sizemore, YMCA Learning Center Childcare Manager, said. “Our preschool provides a foundation of learning that sets children up for a lifetime of success. Our nationally accredited preschool provides a developmentally appropriate curriculum in which we nurture curiosity, confidence, creativity and compassion.”
Staff will use Amplify’s Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum, providing deep background knowledge for learning comprehension. This curriculum combines the skill development in reading with diverse content knowledge in history, science, literature and the arts.
“An added benefit for our preschool students this year is an alignment of math and reading curricula with Batesville Community Schools, allowing for a seamless transition when our YMCA preschoolers enroll in BCSC kindergarten,” Sizemore said.
“At the Y, your child has additional opportunities to swim weekly as a class, experience fresh air fitness outdoors on our playground, and use our facilities to increase physical activity in the morning and afternoon," she continued. "A weekly art class is also incorporated into the curriculum. As a part of our preschool program, your child will even have the opportunity to take gymnastics, swim lessons, or a ninja class during or after the school day. You will not need to drive your child to these activities, freeing up valuable time after your busy work day. Most importantly, quality instruction time with our teachers in a small classroom setting allows your child to have more individualized attention, focusing on your child’s needs to be successful."
Classroom size will not exceed 12 students per teacher.
Furthermore, the Learning Center is open an additional 25 days including spring break, fall break, and in-service days when other preschools may be closed.
Prospective parents can learn more by calling the Learning Center to schedule a tour at 812-932-1415, and/or visit their website at www.siymca.org. Financial assistance is available.
“With knowledge at the center, the possibilities are endless for our students and their future,” Sizemore said. “We look forward to welcoming new families to our learning center and working together to grow lifelong learners.”
