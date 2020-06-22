GREENSBURG — A two day pickleball tournament is scheduled for July 24 and 25 at the Greensburg Family YMCA, and the competition is expected to be fierce!
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 24 and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25 teams will be sweating it out on the local pickelball courts.
Registration is $30 per team.
To practice good social distancing, the number of courts used will be limited.
“We’ll be using only three courts this year for COVID-19 safety standards,” said YMCA Fitness Director and pickleball tournament organizer Deena Hamer. “We usually use both gymnasiums and have bleachers, but this year we will not use bleachers, but let people sit in chairs above on the walking track.”
Friday evening (July 24) will be men’s doubles; mixed doubles will be played on Saturday (July 25).
“We’ve allowed only singles to play up to now, but for this, to ease the social distancing just a bit, we’ll be having doubles,” Hamer said.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport (similar to a racket sport) that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. The sport shares features of other racket sports.
The game is played on a badminton-sized court: 20 x 44 feet. The ball is served diagonally across the court, and points can only be scored by the side that serves.
Daily News readers may remember an article earlier this year describing the racketball-like craze that has swept the world and is now an almost full-time obsession for avid players here in Greensburg.
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities, are credited with creating the game.
Pickleball has evolved from using handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the US and Canada. The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.
To register for the pickleball tournament, call the YMCA at 812-663-9622 or stop in during regular business hours.
