BATESVILLE – Four exceptional Southeastern Indiana YMCA staff members were presented with the YMCA Youth Service Award this week: Emi Lopez, Sydney Massey, Carly Sloan and Kylee Starost.
“We are so proud to recognize these responsible and hard working individuals who exemplify the core values of the Y with their caring, welcoming, and genuine team spirit,” Tara Britton, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, said.
The Youth Service Award is given annually to Southeastern Indiana YMCA youth emloyees ages 15 to 19 upon completion of one year of consecutive employment, with a schedule of a minimum of five hours weekly.
“Having the opportunity to be awarded up to $1,000 each year to use for educational purposes, our youth can find their passion, purpose and reach their potential through employment at the Y,” Britton said.
Current open positions that youth may find rewarding include lifeguard, swim or gymnastic’s instructor, Child Watch and Welcome Center staff.
At the Y, youth are encouraged to get involved so they can develop new skills, connect with others, and pursue health goals.
As the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by bringing people together, the Y ensures everyone has access to opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
To learn more about working at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, contact Jenny Salyer, Director of Youth Services, at 812-934-6006 ext. 254 or visit https://siymca.org/about/jobs/ for more information.
About the Southeastern Indiana YMCA
Healthy living through physical activity is central to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s cause. Programs at the Y are fun, interactive ways to engage members in activity and positively impact their health regardless of their fitness level.
Programs are designed to engage individuals in supportive group settings, enhancing social bonds and strengthening the community.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, their programs, or employment, go to www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.