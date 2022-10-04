GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Family YMCA recently received a donation recently of $600 from a T-shirt fundraiser made possible through Game Plan Graphics and the family of a special young man who loved to play basketball.
Easter night 2021, North Decatur student Nick Christianson was involved in an accident while trying to do a good deed.
Two students had attended a party and called Nick, who had been home all day with his family, and asked him for a ride. Nick agreed to pick the two students up and drive them home.
On the way home, the three were involved in a car accident that killed Nick but left the other two unharmed.
“They hadn’t been in the car for five minutes, and for unknown reasons the car struck a telephone pole and Nick died instantly,” said Nick’s mother, Ashley Green, who arranged a T-shirt sale to raise the money in Nick’s name.
“We are honored and blessed to be the recipient of this,” local YMCA Director Diane Hart-Dawson said. “
Nick went to the YMCA as a kid on a regular basis and played basketball. When he got older, a particular age-group of kids who had tried out for other teams but didn’t make it wanted to play basketball. Out of the goodness of his heart, because he loved working with younger kids and because he loved the sport so much, Nick volunteered to put together a league, even serving as a coach.
“After that Nick was here every day helping those kids play basketball,” Hart-Dawson said. “I want to keep Nick’s memory alive, especially in a way that so was important to him. Basketball was a huge part of his life, and I always thought he’d make a great basketball coach. Nick was the kind of guy that if he’d hear an underprivileged kid wanted to play basketball but didn’t have the money, he’d take it out of his wallet and say, ‘Here, go play basketball.’”
To honor Nick’s memory, the local YMCA will use the donation to assist youth basketball programs.
