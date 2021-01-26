BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA welcomed two new board members and recognized two retiring members recently.
The Y’s Chief Executive Officer Angie Harmeyer thanked retiring members Robert Jester and Julie Townsley for their service, noting Jester’s service on the Y’s Finance Committee, with one year as Treasurer, and Townsley’s service as secretary for the Executive Committee. “She was very valuable as she contributed her human resources expertise throughout the Covid pandemic.”
Harmeyer praised Jesters’ contributions in clearing the way for the indoor walking track 24 hour access and for his work on the outdoor community sports complex. “Julie served on the Executive Committee as Secretary and was a valuable for human resources expertise during the ongoing pandemic.”
Harmeyer welcomed new members Ashley Brown and Brad Mehlon to the board.
“Ashley grew up in the Y and is raising her three children and giving them Y experiences through youth programming. She will bring her finance background to support the Y’s development on the Finance Committee,” Harmeyer said.
Mehlon, who is returning to the Y Board of Directors for another three year term has served previously on the finance and capital planning and fund development committees and has been instrumental in developing Fund Development Committee.
“I have been a member of the YMCA for over 10 years and have been involved in several other capacities,” Mehlon said. “I remember coming here for sports camps when I was very little before the gray gym was even in existence. My sister and I religiously worked out at the YMCA for years in high school and college.”
Mehlon was the project manager for the OneCampaign Hillenbrand sponsored at the YMCA in previous years. “The Y has been an integral part of my life, so it made sense to continue my service to a place that has served my family for years.”
Brown who has been a Y member for 10 years said, “I am looking forward to making a positive impact on the Y and the community. I want to be a part of something that enables others to experience their own wellness journey while strengthening the relationships in our community.”
The YMCA Board of Directors are President Eric Benz, Vice President Tom Karbowski, Secretary Paul Oldham, Treasurer Joe Alig, and members John Dorenbusch, Mary Huntington and Neal Wiggermann, Brown and Mehlon.
Board terms are for three years, and the board meets monthly. Board members may serve four consecutive terms, but must take a year off before returning as a board member.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA, is at 30 S.R. 129 S. in Batesville, and can be reached by calling 812-934-6006 or visiting siymca.org.
