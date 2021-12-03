BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA successfully hosted their annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
SIYMCA Marketing Coordinator Kathleen Bohman said that whether it was the cold rain or the smell of turkey roasting in the oven, this year’s Turkey Trotters were clearly motivated.
The winners are listed below by their distance, name and time.
All other run times and places can be found by emailing Jordan at jedwards@siymca.org.
SIYMCA would like to thank all of their volunteers for their time and talent in making the Turkey Trot possible. Thrive Market donated snack bars for everyone. Title supporters included Margaret Mary Health and Wood-Mizer. SIYMCA additionally extended thanks to Mary Huntington: Allstate Insurance and Ollier Masonry Inc.
Men’s 5k
Jeff Kaufhold 19:53
Heath Wendell 21:21
David Raver 24:55
Women’s 5k
Carlee Black 22:02
Peyton Monroe 23:40
Chloe Saler 24:33
Boy’s 5k (Under 18)
Benjamin Adams 21:34
Alex Saler 24:31
Tim Love 26:08
Girl’s 5k (Under 18)
Caitlin Raver 24:52
Katie Love 26:32
Jorja Ellis 26:35
Men’s 10k
Matthew Stanesby 33:56
Joseph Barr 41:48
David Disbro 53:43
Women’s 10k
Ashley Kranz 47:20
Maureen Schwegman 54:23
Lori Pulskamp 54:28
