GREENSBURG -Yodel Community Calendar, an online community calendar interface, is now available in Decatur County.
With a few simple clicks, favorite events can be selected on the community calendar and then automatically placed onto your personal calendar through Google, iOS, Android and Microsoft.
The new technology also notifies users if anything changes about the event or schedule a user has subscribed to, including cancellations and changed dates and locations.
More than 100 local organizations, churches, non-profits, schools, government agencies and youth sports teams are already signed up for the feature, which is now live.
Yodel is sponsored by The Stellar Team of Decatur County and is completely free to use by the community.
The Stellar Committee was created as part of the city of Greensburg’s 2015 Stellar Communities Application through the state of Indiana, and has remained as a planning body since then.
The Committee consists of the Greensburg’s Mayor’s Office, Visit Greensburg, Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Greensburg, the Decatur County Community Foundation and Decatur County Parks and Recreation. For more information, email stellar@greensburg.in.gov.
To sign up for a free Yodel account, visit www.events.yodel.today. For more details, timeline, and information, visit The Stellar Team of Decatur County on Facebook or stop by the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the Greensburg Square.
