“When I began making pens for the public,” Chris Yoke said, “I didn’t want to make ‘my’ pen holders. I wanted to make ‘your’ pen holder. I never wanted to replicate a design that was my own over and over.” That’s a quote from an Internet interview titled, “Creative Spotlight: Yoke Pen Company An Interview with Chris Yoke,” by Ash Bush on.
Let’s take it easy today and talk of simpler times. How about the days when most things were made by hand. Yes, before the kind of pens that we write with today, and made and purchased by the dozens. How about those pens that people wrote elegant calligraphy with. I recently received the gift of a pen like none other. Yes, it is a ball-point pen but it is certainly one of a kind. It was made especially for me by the well-known pen maker Chris Yoke of Yoke Pen Co.
Yoke lives on the farm that his family homesteaded in 1841. The home was built by his family more than a century ago. It was when he was cleaning out some of the rooms he found a box that contained his great-great grandfather’s penmanship supplies. He didn’t realize right away just what he had found but was immediately interested in the contents of that box. Soon he learned that his ancestor had been a well known teacher and calligrapher in Indianapolis. Yoke’s next move was to try to learn how to form the letters of the alphabet like his great-great grandfather.
Yoke also makes regular ball-point pens but each one he makes, like his calligraphy pens, are one of a kind. When he was asked to make a pen for me all he knew was that my daughter’s favorite color was yellow and that I loved her and also loved dogs. Not a lot of information when you think about it. The one he made for me has a yellow body made out of what looks like yellow quartz. It is certainly a beautiful yellow. and it has tiny dog paws around the bottom and top in metal. The thing that holds it in your pocket is a dog bone! And it is easy to write with too.
Yoke was quick to say that he didn’t make the tiny dog paws, tiny lettering and dog bones that are on the pen. He knew what he wanted to do and knew who to go to get parts made. He has many of the materials he uses for the pens he makes and tells favorite experts what other materials he needs for a particular pen. And the holders he makes for those who are calligraphers are so individual.
When asked by Ash Bush what his favorite type of holder he likes to make for the antique pen holders he said that his favorite type of holder is making replicas of antique holders. “I love the history of penmanship so very much and it was the history that got me started in penmanship. There’s something very nostalgic about holding a pen holder design which hasn’t been made in over 100 years. To me it’s like traveling back in time to the golden era of penmanship and imagining what it was like to hold one of the antique pen holders when they were new.”
The interview stated that Yoke said he wishes he could write like D.L. Musselman, Flourish like H.P. Behrensmeyer and Engross like P.W. Costello. Having never heard of those three men I looked them up and found that at the age of 20 D. L. Musselman was an exceptionally good penman and when he entered the eighty-fifth Illinois infantry he was made orderly sergeant of his company because of his penmanship.
Musselrman gave H.P. Behrensmeyer a job in the college he started and started his career as an instructor of penmanship and in charge of the Penmanship Department. P. W. Costello was recognized as one of the best illustrators and portrait artists in the country. His portraits were drawn in pen with black, waterproof ink.
Yoke’s web site is Yoke Pen Co. Many sites there about him including videos. Oh, and did I mention that he is my step son-in-law?
