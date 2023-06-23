Scripture
I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well. - Psalm 139:14
Encouragement
When you see a master craftsman creating a beautiful piece of art or furniture, you can't help but be in awe of what they have created. The precision involved in the creation process is a joy to behold, and the years of practice that have gone into developing the skills needed to make such notable works are inspiring.
God is an even more superb master craftsman than we could imagine, and we are His creation! The Bible tells us we are God's workmanship, lovingly created and crafted with intention, care, and attention to detail. From the moment we were conceived in our mothers' wombs, God was already forming us into His beautiful masterpiece.
This same sentiment is echoed in our verse in Psalm 139: God's works are excellent, and He has made us fearfully and wonderfully.
Sadly, most of us don't think of ourselves this way. We spend so much time comparing ourselves to others and wishing we were more like them. The truth is, no two people on the earth are alike. Each one of us is a unique and beautiful masterpiece created by Him. Sometimes it's hard to fully appreciate that when all we see is our flaws and failings.
Remember that when God looks at us, He sees a work of art, His beautiful masterpiece with no flaw or blemish. Although you may not feel worthy, the truth is that you are exactly who God created you to be. So embrace your identity as His wonderful creation, and take pride in His making you exactly who you are. And when the voice of comparison or doubt creeps in, remember these words: You are fearfully and wonderfully made!
Prayer
God, thank You for being the ultimate master craftsman and for making me fearfully and wonderfully according to Your perfect plan and design. Help me to remember that I have an identity as Your beautiful masterpiece. Fill my heart with joy and confidence in who You made me to be. In Jesus' name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.