SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - Three area residents are winners in the fifth annual Nature & Farm Photo Contest, and voting has opened to the public.
Kathy Verseman of Greensburg has two photos in the running for the top prize in the fifth annual Nature & Farm Photo contest sponsored, in part, by Oak Heritage Conservancy.
In speaking about one of her entries, a photo of her father, Verseman said, "My dad's dream since he was a little boy was to own his own farm. He told me he would lay by the fireplace and look at Prairie Farmer magazine and imagine what it was like. He left for the Army on his 17th birthday to support his widowed mother and siblings and was sent to Korea. Dad said focusing on the future and looking forward to having a farm of his own is what got him through the cold, wet nights in the foxholes. He's 87, and he's living the dream and cherishing every minute of it."
Erin Schuerman of Ripley County is also one of the winning photographers.
“Every Sunday, we hike at Versailles State Park and get ice cream afterwards," Schuerman said. "This is a photo of my boys stopping to check out one of the little critters on the path.”
“We can all take a lesson from this photo and these little ones,” said Liz Brownlee, Executive Director of Oak Heritage Conservancy. Oak Heritage owns nature preserves across southeast Indiana that are open to the public for hiking, bird watching, and more. “We can all pause and marvel at the natural world, and commit to doing our part for the planet.”
This Earth Day, Oak Heritage is inviting people to vote for a grand prize winner in the photo contest, and when they vote select an “Earth Day Every Day” challenge for themselves.
“The challenges are simple ways we can all help the planet and ourselves, things like planting a pollinator garden at our homes, reducing the amount of plastic we use, and adding more local food to your diet. We have tips to help people with each of the Earth Day Every Day Challenges, so that it’s easy and fun to do your part for the planet,” Brownlee said. “One of the Challenges is self-serving. This Earth Day, we’re challenging people to support nature in southeast Indiana. We invite you to join Oak Heritage or another conservation group you want to support.”
Oak Heritage collaborates with George Rogers Clark Land Trust to host the annual contest and exhibit. Both groups protect land in southern Indiana. Oak Heritage focuses on conserving natural areas like old growth forests, wetlands, and pollinator habitat. They open their properties to the public to visit. GRCLT protects working farmland, especially farms with the best soils. Both groups conserve land forever, so the land will always be habitat or farmland, and can never be developed.
“Our members help protect special natural areas, add trails to our preserves, and host programs that get kids outside in nature. So joining us a super way to celebrate Earth Day,” Brownlee said.
But first, the photos: Amateur photographers from across southern Indiana entered photos inspired by the “Earth Day Every Day” theme. Judges narrowed the field to the top photos, and those are part of an online display.
Now they want the public’s help to select for the grand prize winner. It’s tough to pick because these photos capture the beauty that Indiana has to offer. Visitors will see sweeping views of the night sky and foggy morning on wetlands. There are also crisp, up close photos of owls, native bees, and wildflowers.
This year’s contest included a separate category for youth. Josh Chastain of Westport submitted a photo he took while nose-to-nose with a red-eared slider turtle, which is native to Indiana.
Josh said he loves playing outside by the lake in his backyard, watching the turtles and fish.
“People should take care of the natural world, because we need to care for all of the cool creatures that live in it,” he added.
To see Josh’s winning photo and the rest of the online exhibit go to www.oakheritageconservancy.org/get-involved/photoexhibit/. Look through the photos, vote for a grand prize winner, and select an Earth Day Every Day Challenge for yourself.
“Last year, over 1,200 people voted. We hope to break that record and get lots of folks doing the Earth Day Every Day challenges,” Brownlee said.
The top 12 vote-getters will receive a professionally mounted print of their photo. The grand prize winner will also receive a one year membership to Oak Heritage Conservancy.
The photo contest is made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
