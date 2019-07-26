YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Aidyn Easley and his brother, Ashton, recently set up shop on their grandparent's lawn on Park Road selling lemonade and water for 50 cents each. Aidyn said he hasn't had time to establish business hours. "I'll be open at random times throughout the summer," he said. "It all started when a friend and I were playing basketball with our really good neighbor, Nancy, when my friend decided we could do a really good business – a lemonade business!" he explained. "So, I got pen and paper and I drew out what I wanted my lemonade stand to look like. Then my papaw and I spent half a day building it." The boys are the grandsons of Sherry and Bob Stout and the children of Erica and Jeff Easley of Greensburg.
