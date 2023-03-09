GREENFIELD – The Greensburg Community High School and the Greensburg Community Junior High School Jazz Bands on Friday received three separate gold ratings at a district jazz competiton at Greenfield High School, including their first-ever Group I “gold with distinction” rating.
With both bands scoring gold and gold with distinction, the high school musicians then performed Saturday at Ball State University and received accolades there with four of the seniors receiving gold ratings on their solo performances.
As a high school student in Indiana interested in a career using their musical talents, gold ratings at the annual ISSMA judgings are a very big deal. For them, this is an amazing accomplishment that will help propel them as far as they want to go.
Starting back in October, GCHS Jazz Band Directors Jeremiah Boes and Lisa Cary rehearsed the young musicians on Mondays and Thursdays for sometimes up to three hours per rehearsal.
In preparation for several jazz competitions across the area and then, ultimately, for the ISSMA adjudicated competition in March, the band put together a selection of pieces considered to be benchmarks of great classic and modern jazz. Practicing classic licks from greats like Count Basie and Buddy Rich, the band mastered four pieces to use interchangeably for the season.
Songs performed in the most recent contest included “Struttin’ with Some Barbeque” by Louis Armstrong, “A Ballad for Basie” by Doug Beach; and “Channel One Suite” by Bill Reddie originally performed by the Buddy Rich Big Band.
This year’s circuit of competitions included the Bloomington Jazz Festival, the Purdue Jazz Festival and the Pendleton Jazz Festival.
“First of all, we were just really happy to get gold in Group I,” Boes said. “We’ve only ever done that once before!”
