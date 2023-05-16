RUSHVILLE – Young thespians – youth interested in the performing arts – are being encouraged to get involved with the Rushville Regional Theatre’s children’s theatre group R.O.A.R. (an acronym for Really Outstanding Acting in Rushville).
More specifically, RRT members age 6 to 14 are invited to audition for an upcoming Shakespeare in the Park performance of “A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream For Kids” scheduled to take the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Riverside Park on Rushville’s south side.
Auditions get underway at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, upstairs at the Rushville Eagles Lodge, 221 W. First Street.
One hour rehearsals will follow from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, and July 5.
For more information about a youth membership in the RRT, available for just $5, visit https://rrtinfo.wixsite.com/the-rushville-region and click on ROAR.
Additional information can also be found on the Rushville Regional Theatre Facebook page.
Questions about what’s planned or how to get involved may be emailed to RRTinfo21@gmail.com.
In the event of inclement weather on either of the planned performance dates, the show will be moved to the Rushville Eagles Lodge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.